Travis Scott Hires Donald Trump’s Lawyer To Handle Astroworld Festival Lawsuits

By Sha Be Allah
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFacing over 250 lawsuits with over $3 billion in damages for the Astroworld Festival tragedy, rapper Travis Scott has hired a team of lawyers to fight the suits, including one who previously...

Hypebae

Travis Scott Hires Celebrity Attorney Daniel Petrocelli After Astroworld Festival Casualties

Travis Scott is taking legal matters into his hands after hiring celebrity attorney Daniel Petrocelli in light of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Petrocelli is a prominent Los Angeles lawyer known for having high profile clients, such as Eagles founding member Don Henley and former Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling. He first gained exposure in 1997 when he represented Fred Goldman for his late son Ron Goldman’s death in a civil suit against O.J. Simpson. Petrocelli reportedly charges $1,500 USD an hour for his services.
