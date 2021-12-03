Travis Scott Hires Donald Trump’s Lawyer To Handle Astroworld Festival Lawsuits

Travis Scott’s offer to cover the funeral expenses for nine-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest victim to die at Astroworld, was rebuffed by the boy’s family in a new heartbreaking letter obtained Monday by Rolling Stone.
“Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy,” Blount family lawyer Bob Hilliard said in the blistering response.
The offer from Scott was sent to Hilliard and his co-counsel Ben Crump last Wednesday by the rapper’s new lawyer, Daniel Petrocelli....
