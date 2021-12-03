Travis Scott Hires Donald Trump’s Lawyer To Handle Astroworld Festival Lawsuits

The House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol has been busy. In the five months since the probe was launched, the committee has issued dozens of subpoenas to high-profile members of former President Trump’s circle, as well as a smattering of other MAGA-affiliated figures involved in the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The process has been fraught for a number of reasons, but revelations that have emerged from Rolling Stone’s conversations with cooperating sources indicate the committee could be sitting on a mountain of material — material that could clarify what...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO