After weeks of lackluster play from the quarterback position, the Saints appear ready to hand the reins over to Taysom Hill. He has practiced with the first team this week while incumbent Trevor Siemian is running with the second team. The strong-armed Hill could open up New Orleans' passing game and make players like Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith worthwhile NFL DFS picks. Entering Thursday Night Football, no Saints player ranks among the top 60 in receiving yards, so Hill's mere presence should be a boost for wideouts in the NFL DFS player pool.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO