Asian Senior Attacked at SF Bus Stop Appears in Court

A trial date has been set for the two Fairfield teens accused in last month’s murder of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. A pre -trial hearing for Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale will be held March 21st, with the actual trial scheduled for April 19th. Last week, attorneys for Miller and Goodale appeared in court to argue for a reduction of their $1 million bonds to $100,000. The state, meanwhile, asked if the bond can stay as it is or be raised to $2 million. Prosecutors say the families aren’t capable of monitoring the teens…as the crime was committed while the 16-year-olds were living at home. Judge Joel Yates has not yet made his decision on the bond review hearing but has stated we should get his decision sometime within the week.

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO