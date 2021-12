Okay, Nicole! The Oscar winner looked like a million bucks as she showed off her awesome figure in a sleek black gown at the CMA Awards with Keith Urban. Move aside, literally any other couple attending the CMA Awards! Country crooner Keith Urban and his stunning wife Nicole Kidman have arrived! Nicole looked absolutely incredible in a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent that featured a sleek pointed shoulder and long sleeve, while the other shoulder was left bare. The dress then opened up again at Nicole’s hip to bare her tight core before hugging the rest of her curves! The actress had her hair in an updo, with two pieces framing her face in loose curls. She accessorized with gold jewels and looked truly better than ever!

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO