MLB Lockout: A’s, Giants Players Blacked Out on Team Websites

Freddie Freeman has donned only a single uniform throughout his Major League Baseball career. And if the Atlanta Braves have their way, it’s the only uniform he’ll ever wear. But the path to that end may not come without come some hiccups. Freeman is currently a free agent and seeking...
The New York Yankee family was saddened to learn of the passing of ex-Yankee manager Bill Virdon. Virdon was manager of the Yankees during 1974 and 1975 before being replaced in 1975 my the new manager Billy Martin. In 1974 he won 89 games for the Yankees. However, Virdon’s claim...
The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
If you want to know what the ABSOLUTE FLOOR is for a Carlos Correa free agent contract, the Houston Astros just supplied it. After reports of previous extension efforts that came up well short, the Astros have made an offer to retain Correa now that he is actually on the doorstep of free agency:
Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
After coming up short in this year’s playoffs, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be going back to their fundamentals: acquiring another big name. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported this week that the Dodgers are interested in former Cy Young candidate Sonny Gray, having engaged in trade talks with the Cincinnati Reds. Fellow Reds starter Luis Castillo was also included in those discussions, Nightengale adds.
Houston, we have a problem. The New York Yankees watched the Astros swoop in Wednesday and sign free-agent right-hander Justin Verlander to a one-year, $25 million contract. That’s good money for a 38-year-old coming off Tommy John surgery. The Yankees were among a handful of teams linked to the two-time...
The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
Ever since the New York Yankees’ 2021 season came to a close, the organization made it very clear that it intended on making some big-time offseason moves. When MLB general manager meetings kicked off earlier this month, the Yankees were quickly mentioned as potential trade partners for the Oakland Athletics’ All-Star first baseman Matt Olson.
After the Los Angeles Dodgers decided not to give Clayton Kershaw a qualifying offer, he’s now an unrestricted free agent. Who could sign Kershaw as a free agent?. With Clayton Kershaw officially entering into free agency, there’s a ton of interest around where the legendary pitcher could land. The Los Angeles Dodgers chose not to give their longtime star a qualifying offer and now Kershaw has the freedom to look around and find a new team if he so chooses.
More problems for Robinson Cano. The New York Mets announced Wednesday “Canó was removed from the Estrellas Orientales roster with lower back discomfort. He has been prescribed physical therapy and is considered week to week.”. ESPN’s Hector Gomez was the first to report on Cano’s plans to play in the...
It remains unclear where Freddie Freeman will end up, but one thing is clear: there are no worse places for Braves fans to see him than these 3 teams. Although Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial extension offer of five years for $135 million, it doesn’t mean that he rejected the prospect of returning to Atlanta.
MLB insider Mark Feinsand predicts that the Phillies could reunite with free-agent reliever Archie Bradley. After a largely disappointing season, the Philadelphia Phillies have a lot of free agents they won’t be sorry to see go. However, there are a few that could return, despite hitting the open water this...
It wouldn’t be a recent Milwaukee Brewers off-season without trade rumors and closer Josh Hader. Hader has been now linked to the Philadelphia Phillies, who are looking to make a World Series run next year after just missing the playoffs in 2021 to the eventual World Series Champions Atlanta Braves. The Phillies will need several pieces to do that, including a shutdown closing pitcher.
Something’s going on with Jean Segura. The Philadelphia Phillies infielder’s Instagram has been scrubbed of any mention of his team, and only one family photo remains. He even removed his profile picture and bio. It’s unclear whether or not Segura ever followed the Phillies’ official account, but he doesn’t now,...
Noah Syndergaard helped the New York Mets reach the World Series in 2015, his first season there, and has called New York his home until he signed with the Los Angeles Angels in free agency. He said that his decision to leave the Mets was the toughest choice of his life.
