ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB Lockout: A’s, Giants Players Blacked Out on Team Websites

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMLB’s website is a desolate place that lacks news...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
FanSided

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees about his future

Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Stars
Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
Boston

The Red Sox just picked up one of the fastest players in baseball

One of MLB’s fastest players — if not the fastest — is coming to Boston. The Red Sox announced Friday afternoon that they had claimed speedster outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. Locastro, a 29-year-old who has played with Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Yankees,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers eyeing another former Cy Young candidate?

After coming up short in this year’s playoffs, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be going back to their fundamentals: acquiring another big name. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported this week that the Dodgers are interested in former Cy Young candidate Sonny Gray, having engaged in trade talks with the Cincinnati Reds. Fellow Reds starter Luis Castillo was also included in those discussions, Nightengale adds.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox steal from the Yankees again with surprising waiver claim

The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly Inquiring About Significant Trade

Ever since the New York Yankees’ 2021 season came to a close, the organization made it very clear that it intended on making some big-time offseason moves. When MLB general manager meetings kicked off earlier this month, the Yankees were quickly mentioned as potential trade partners for the Oakland Athletics’ All-Star first baseman Matt Olson.
MLB
FanSided

3 potential destinations for Clayton Kershaw in free agency

After the Los Angeles Dodgers decided not to give Clayton Kershaw a qualifying offer, he’s now an unrestricted free agent. Who could sign Kershaw as a free agent?. With Clayton Kershaw officially entering into free agency, there’s a ton of interest around where the legendary pitcher could land. The Los Angeles Dodgers chose not to give their longtime star a qualifying offer and now Kershaw has the freedom to look around and find a new team if he so chooses.
MLB
FanSided

3 Freddie Freeman destinations that would break Braves fans’ hearts

It remains unclear where Freddie Freeman will end up, but one thing is clear: there are no worse places for Braves fans to see him than these 3 teams. Although Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial extension offer of five years for $135 million, it doesn’t mean that he rejected the prospect of returning to Atlanta.
MLB
FanSided

MLB insider predicts Philadelphia Phillies re-sign this free agent

MLB insider Mark Feinsand predicts that the Phillies could reunite with free-agent reliever Archie Bradley. After a largely disappointing season, the Philadelphia Phillies have a lot of free agents they won’t be sorry to see go. However, there are a few that could return, despite hitting the open water this...
NFL
FanSided

Brewers Trade Rumors: Phillies Interested in Milwaukee All-Star

It wouldn’t be a recent Milwaukee Brewers off-season without trade rumors and closer Josh Hader. Hader has been now linked to the Philadelphia Phillies, who are looking to make a World Series run next year after just missing the playoffs in 2021 to the eventual World Series Champions Atlanta Braves. The Phillies will need several pieces to do that, including a shutdown closing pitcher.
MLB
FanSided

Did the Philadelphia Phillies just trade Jean Segura?

Something’s going on with Jean Segura. The Philadelphia Phillies infielder’s Instagram has been scrubbed of any mention of his team, and only one family photo remains. He even removed his profile picture and bio. It’s unclear whether or not Segura ever followed the Phillies’ official account, but he doesn’t now,...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy