Drag Race Is Coming Back Home for Season 14

Norway has slow television, a genre of calming broadcasts depicting railways, boat rides, knitting, and wood-chopping. The internet has ASMR. The Midwest has Joe Pera Talks With You. The norm-defying Adult Swim series returned from its long hibernation for a third season in November, bringing with it its radically gentle, subversively subtle small-town comedy. Joe Pera’s corner of Marquette, Michigan, has expanded greatly since its namesake creator’s 2016 Christmas special. Entire episodes are spent in the company of Joe’s music-teacher girlfriend, Sarah (Jo Firestone), his volatile neighbor Mike Melsky (Conner O’Malley), and his best friend, Gene (Gene Kelly), and their varied perspectives and comedic styles give the show more depth than before.
Comments / 0