Drag Race Is Coming Back Home for Season 14

By Justin Curto
Vulture
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter crisscrossing the globe in 2021, from Drag Race Down Under to Drag Race España to Drag Race Holland to Drag Race U.K. to Canada’s Drag Race to Drag Race Italia — with the global Queens of the Universe thrown in for good measure — we’re making our way back to...

www.vulture.com

digitalspy.com

Drag Race UK's Kitty Scott-Claus explains her titanic rise to the top in season 3

Rainbow Crew is an ongoing interview series that celebrates the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Each instalment showcases talent working on both sides of the camera, including queer creatives and allies to the community. Next up, we're speaking to Drag Race UK's Kitty Scott-Claus about season three. Note: This interview...
digitalspy.com

RuPaul's Drag Race UK crowns season three winner

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season three finale spoilers follow. RuPaul's Drag Race UK has crowned Krystal Versace as season three's winner. The 20-year-old queen beat fellow finalists Ella Vaday and Kitty Scott-Claus to reign victorious on tonight's (November 25) finale. Krystal won after the three final queens were tasked to...
Deadline

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: VH1 Unveils Season 14 Queens Lineup, Sets Premiere Date

VH1 will ring in 2022 with a fresh crop of fierce queens looking to become America’s Next Drag Superstar for season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. During its holiday event on Thursday evening, VH1 shared that the Emmy-winning competition program will premiere on Friday Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Entering the Werk-Room and also vying for the $100,000 cash prize this upcoming season are 14 queens hailing from all over the country and beyond. While the roster of newcomers will feature some queens coming from notable drag families, Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will also tout a couple of...
THV11

Arkansas native to compete on upcoming season of RuPaul's Drag Race

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville native Maddy Morphosis has been chosen to compete on season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race. During a "Meet the Queens" interview on the show's YouTube channel, the 26-year-old spoke about how the drag name Maddy Morphosis is a play on Meta Morphosis, saying that's what the epitome of drag is.
digitalspy.com

Drag Race UK's Vanity Milan wants to see some big changes in season 4

Rainbow Crew is an ongoing interview series that celebrates the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Each instalment showcases talent working on both sides of the camera, including queer creatives and allies to the community. Next up, we're speaking to Drag Race UK's Vanity Milan about her season three exit. Vanity...
Decider

What Time Will ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Season 3 Finale Premiere?

After a truly unpredictable run, the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3 is upon us. No one could have predicted how this season was gonna go, from surprise injuries to double shantays and sashays, Drag Race UK kept all of us guessing. But now we’re got our top 3: Kitty Scott-Claus, Ella Vaday, and Krystal Versace. Which one of them will slay the franchise’s first ever RuMix girl group number of a Christmas bop? You’re about to find out!
The Tab

The 17 best runway looks from Drag Race UK season three

Well, that’s all gang. Another season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK boxed off and our new winner crowned. It’s been an iconic season, and like always the runways have persisted in being highlights of every episode. Whether the queens served fashion, glam, horror or camp they were always bringing it hard. Here are the 17 best runway looks the queens served on the main stage of Drag Race UK season three, RANKED.
TVLine

Drag Race Season 14 Cast Revealed, Including First-Ever Straight Queen

For the first time in RuPaul’s Drag Race herstory, a heterosexual queen will sashay into the werkroom to compete for the crown. VH1 on Thursday announced the full cast for the show’s upcoming season, and we already have our eye on several key contestants. Among those competing are the first-ever Michigan queen, a UK-born spice girl, and the drag sister of Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly.
The Tab

‘Amazing, incredible, overwhelming’: Krystal Versace on winning Drag Race UK season three

Sorry, how good was that final episode? Any naysayers of Drag Race UK season three have been silenced by the string of great episodes leading up to last night’s big final, and it was everything anyone could ever have hoped for. It really showcased the best of the season – three amazing finalists, the rest of the cast returning, an excellent top three Christmas banger and gorgeous drag across the board. Krystal Versace took the Drag Race UK crown in the end, becoming the youngest winner from any franchise of RuPaul’s Drag Race to do so. Legendary behaviour.
UPI News

'RuPaul's Drag Race': Symone introduces the Season 14 queens

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race reigning champion Symone introduced the Season 14 queens during a live stream Friday after the contestants were announced Thursday. Season 14 will feature 14 queens, including the show's first straight contestant and the first queen from Michigan. The contestants will compete for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar and a $100,000 cash prize.
The Tab

Prove you’re Ella Vafan of Drag Race UK and see how well you remember season three

It’s been just over a week since the iconic season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK crowned its winner in the form of our youngest ever reigning champion Krystal Versace, and already, the TV and the week feel like much gloomier places. Drag Race UK was our weekly blast of fun serotonin, and was a great way of championing the diverse queer talent up and down the country. We laughed, we cried, we gagged on the eleganza. Think you’re a massive fan of Drag Race? This quiz will test just how well you actually remember season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Rookies need not even bother!
digitalspy.com

Drag Race UK's Kitty Scott-Claus opens up about failed season 2 audition

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season three finale spoilers follow. Kitty Scott-Claus can now officially call herself a Drag Race UK finalist – but although she enjoyed success in the latest series of the competition, her attempt at joining the season two cast sadly failed. Ahead of Drag Race UK's season...
The Tab

‘There’s a classism issue with drag’: Drag Race UK queens on the financial burden of competing

“I don’t want to see any fucking H&M”, RuPaul bellowed – flames crackling menacingly behind her eyes. Drag Race UK season two’s Joe Black was on the receiving end, and it became an instantly quotable Drag Race moment for the ages. But behind the simulated dramatics of making a reality TV show, behind the laughs and the Twitter edits of the iconic moment, lies a real issue that isn’t being talked about like it should. The costs of what it takes to go on RuPaul’s Drag Race and be successful is pricing queens out who aren’t currently in a position to spend endless thousands on runway looks. “You don’t need money to do Drag Race, just be crafty and innovative” is a line that’s been spouted by RuPaul and Michelle Visage for years when they judge the runways. But when the franchise and Drag Race UK keeps levelling up its audience, its expectations and the financial costs that come with it, how true really is that?
Variety

How ‘The Bitch Who Stole Christmas’ Is Expanding the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Brand

A flock of drag queens dressed like the Spice Girls stand together on a stage, awaiting final judgement on their performance in an annual competition to win a coveted crown. A villainous blonde in a beehive wig sneers at them. A proud trollop in a neon pink micro skirt wonders aloud if she should take her top off. A shirtless hunk watches from the wings. Finally, the bejeweled diadem lands on the head of a surprise winner and everyone applauds. “Cut!” calls the director. Anyone familiar with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will be forgiven for thinking this is a scene from the upcoming...
Vulture

It’s Joe Pera Season

Norway has slow television, a genre of calming broadcasts depicting railways, boat rides, knitting, and wood-chopping. The internet has ASMR. The Midwest has Joe Pera Talks With You. The norm-defying Adult Swim series returned from its long hibernation for a third season in November, bringing with it its radically gentle, subversively subtle small-town comedy. Joe Pera’s corner of Marquette, Michigan, has expanded greatly since its namesake creator’s 2016 Christmas special. Entire episodes are spent in the company of Joe’s music-teacher girlfriend, Sarah (Jo Firestone), his volatile neighbor Mike Melsky (Conner O’Malley), and his best friend, Gene (Gene Kelly), and their varied perspectives and comedic styles give the show more depth than before.
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
Variety

Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence. “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
Washington Times

Kataluna Enriquez: 'Miss' Nevada in name only

One of the first questions pondered in Philosophy 101 is this: “If a tree falls in the woods, and there’s no one there to hear it, did it make a noise?”. Accordingly, if a transgender “woman” were to win the title of Miss USA on Monday night, would anyone know it? Not immediately, at least, because the live telecast of the annual pageant has been relegated to a virtually unknown cable channel, FYI.
