William "Bill" Stonum

(CNN) — The parents of the suspect in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan that left four students dead this week are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in those deaths. Legal experts were quick to point out that such charges are far from the norm -- it is James...
President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
The NFL has suspended three players without pay for misrepresenting their vaccine status, the league announced Thursday. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown, his teammate Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin III will each miss their next three games, the league said. The suspension comes after players were...
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while the Ukrainian defense minister warned that Russia could invade his country next month. With tensions between Russia and the West...
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — South African scientists are warning that reinfections among people who’ve already battled COVID-19 appear to be more likely with the new omicron variant than with earlier coronavirus mutants. A research group has been tracking reinfections in South Africa and reported a jump with the arrival...
The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
