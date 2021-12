INDIANAPOLIS – Michael Pittman Jr. makes it sound so simple. When chaos surrounds Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and the gameplan goes awry, more often than not he looks for the second-year wide receiver. The most recent example came late in the fourth quarter last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars when Wentz extended a third-down play under heavy pressure and fired a 27-yard strike to Pittman along the sideline for a crucial first down.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO