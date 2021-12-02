Ex-Rohnert Park Cop Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Extortion

A Louisiana man pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to defraud the IRS. According to court documents, from 2011 to April 2018, Randall Lackey of Jefferson Parish conspired to defraud the IRS by concealing his own income and the income of others. Lackey worked as an employee for two commercial construction companies, SES Construction Consulting Group (SES) and Global Technical Solutions (GTS). To hide his income from the IRS, Lackey had his SES and GTS wages paid to R&O Renovations and Reconstructions (R&O), a company he owned. For the 2012 through 2017 tax years, Lackey did not file corporate income tax returns for R&O or personal income tax returns with the IRS. Lackey’s co-conspirators furthered the scheme by falsely classifying Lackey as a contractor of SES and GTS rather than an employee. As a result, Lackey had no taxes withheld from his paycheck and SES and GTS avoided paying employment taxes on his wages. Lackey and other members of the conspiracy also hired workers who lacked proper documentation and were not authorized to work in the United States, and then paid them in cash “off the books.”

