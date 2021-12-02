ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohnert Park, CA

Ex-Rohnert Park Cop Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Extortion

By Sukey Lewis KQED News, Contact Us
North Coast Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former head of the Rohnert Park Public Safety Department’s drug interdiction team pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges of conspiracy to commit extortion under "color of law," falsifying records in a federal investigation and tax evasion. Ex-Sgt. Brendan “Jacy” Tatum and his former partner, Joseph Huffaker, were both...

www.northcoastjournal.com

