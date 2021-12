Following today’s finale on Apple TV+, can you expect a Foundation season 2 to happen? Has the show already been renewed?. Just as you would imagine, there are a number of different things to talk through within this piece — yet, let’s start off with sharing the big news. There is going to be another season of the Isaac Asimov adaptation! The sci-fi series was first renewed back in October, so it’s been out there for a while that there more stories still to be told. Creatively, this is a project that could go on for many years still; that just comes down to what Apple, the cast, and the crew want in the long-term.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO