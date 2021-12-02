ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council Meeting Information for December 6

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cedar Falls City Council will meet on November 15, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall. A Committee of the Whole meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. as well. Agendas for the meetings can be found...

bartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey City Council to Meet on Wednesday Afternoon

The Dewey City Council will not meet on Monday night as previously scheduled. Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease says they are unable to establish a quorum for the meeting. He says a special meeting will be called for Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 3:00 p.m. to approve claims. The meeting will...
DEWEY, OK
Park Record

Park City readies information for people interested in applying for City Council seat

The Park City Council will soon be short one member and Parkites will have an opportunity to take the seat with no campaign required. Leaders are readying for a rare midterm appointment to the City Council as a result of Mayor-elect Nann Worel’s victory on Election Day. She will leave the City Council seat she currently holds with two years left in the term.
PARK CITY, UT
trotwood.org

TROTWOOD CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING WITH EXECUTIVE SESSION

The Trotwood City Council has scheduled an Executive Session at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021, in accordance with Section 121.22(G)(4) of the Ohio Revised Code, for the purpose of reviewing a proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Regular Meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast live.
TROTWOOD, OH
cbslocal.com

Chicago City Council Vote On New Ward Map Canceled

A potential showdown vote on a new ward map for Chicago has been called off on Wednesday, and instead Rules Committee Chair Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) will only introduce a proposed map to the City Council, putting off a vote until a later date.
CHICAGO, IL
The Suburban Times

Lakewood City Council and Nisqually Tribal Council hold Joint Meeting

City of Lakewood announcement. The Lakewood City Council and the Nisqually Tribal Council convened a joint meeting on Monday, Nov. 30 to discuss landmarks, history, and environmental issues. Four landmarks are planned at Fort Steilacoom Park to commemorate the native history of the land, including a sign telling the tragic...
LAKEWOOD, WA
Daily Camera

Longmont City Council votes to return to virtual meetings

With continued concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, including the new omicron variant, Longmont City Council members on Tuesday decided that they will be reverting to virtual council meetings once again. The motion to return to full virtual meetings for council and public comment passed 5 to 1, with Mayor Pro...
LONGMONT, CO
kniakrls.com

Indianola City Council to Meet in Special Session

The Indianola City Council will meet in special session on Monday. The council will receive presentations from recruitment firms regarding the hiring of a new city manager. The meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers at Indianola City Hall.
INDIANOLA, IA
San Saba News & Star

City Council holds regular meeting November 9th; Employee of the Month for November and December and Supervisor of the 4th Quarter presented at meeting

The San Saba City Council held a regular meeting on Tuesday, November 9th, in the City Hall Chambers. Mayor Ken Jordan called the Council to order at 6:00 p.m. and welcomed everyone. Mayor Jordan gave the invocation and led everyone in the pledges to the American flag and the Texas flag.
SAN SABA, TX
Mercer Island Reporter

City council discusses diversity, equity and inclusion at meeting

It’s important for the community to engage in conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion, said Mercer Island City Councilmember David Rosenbaum at the council’s Nov. 16 virtual meeting. “I spoke with a family last week that their elementary school daughter got a note handed to them that was antisemitic, and...
MERCER ISLAND, WA
CBS Chicago

Alderman Baffled By Revelation That City Council Staffers Have Lowest Rate Of COVID-19 Vaccination Reporting Of Any City Employees

CHICAGO (CBS) — The deadline for Chicago employees not only to report their COVID vaccine status, but also get their shots, is less than four weeks away. You might be surprised to learn what group of city employees has the lowest reporting rate. It’s not the Police Department. No. It’s the City Council. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Monday night, this revelation floored one alderman. Ald. James Cappleman (46th), the vice-chair of the City Council Health Committee said he is stunned, and frankly, embarrassed – especially considering it was the police union that spent weeks fighting Mayor Lori Lightfoot over...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC12

GRTC to meet with City Council to discuss public safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC will meet with Richmond’s Public Safety Committee to discuss the security of both their passengers and drivers after multiple violent incidents have taken place on city buses. In the last few months, there have been 35 incidents of verbal or physical assault to bus drivers...
RICHMOND, VA
CBS Denver

Denver City Council Approves Ban On Flavored Tobacco

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council met Monday evening for a final vote on a new initiative that would ban flavored tobacco and vape juices. The council approved the ban, 8-3. If the mayor signs the measure, it will go into effect in July 2023. (credit: EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images) A safety committee postponed the vote in October. The ban is aimed at reducing youth tobacco use. Opponents say it unfairly targets small and family-owned convenience stores because it could cost them 20% to 25% of their income. The order bans the sale of flavored vaping products, hookah, chewing tobacco and menthol cigarettes.
DENVER, CO
blockclubchicago.org

Police Department No Longer In Last Place When It Comes To Complying With City’s Vaccine Mandate

CHICAGO — The Police Department is no longer the least-compliant city agency when it comes to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate. As of Monday, 89.37 percent of Police Department workers have reported their vaccination status, according to city data. The department had trailed in complying with the mandate for months, and one of its unions has fought the requirement in court, though its compliance rate has slowly ticked up.
CHICAGO, IL

