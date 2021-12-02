City Council Meeting Information for December 6

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council met Monday evening for a final vote on a new initiative that would ban flavored tobacco and vape juices. The council approved the ban, 8-3.
If the mayor signs the measure, it will go into effect in July 2023.
A safety committee postponed the vote in October. The ban is aimed at reducing youth tobacco use.
Opponents say it unfairly targets small and family-owned convenience stores because it could cost them 20% to 25% of their income.
The order bans the sale of flavored vaping products, hookah, chewing tobacco and menthol cigarettes.
