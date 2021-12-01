ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fatigue most common post-covid symptom for women, shortness of breath for men

By Emily Pyrek La Crosse Tribune
Chippewa Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mayo Clinic study of longhaul coronavirus patients has found women experience different symptoms than their male counterparts, information that may help with diagnosis and treatment of post-COVID syndrome. The small study looked at 108 patients, 81 of them female, seen between January to April 2021 in Mayo Clinic...

