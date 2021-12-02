Grow your curiosity

Take a moment to answer this question: “What truly inspires me?” Got something? Good. Hold on to that, we will come back to your answer later. If you ask what inspires me, my response is overly simple and generic. It’s everything. It’s an older married couple holding hands on a park bench. A kind gesture from a passing stranger. Grabbing drinks and seeing the way two people who are on a first date are looking at each other. Inspiration comes in all shapes and sizes and we never really know when it’s going to hit. What’s important is that when it does, we actively recognize the inspiration before us and it now becomes a part of our consciousness, which ultimately turns into action.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO