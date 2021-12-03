VIDEO: Victim hit in the head with brick, robbed while unconscious in BX building

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Violent video shows a victim get hit in the head with a brick before having items ripped away from him while he was unconscious, police said.

The incident happened on Nov. 27 at about 2 p.m. at 770 East 165th Street, part of NYCHA’s Forest Houses in Morrisania, police said.

It was there that police said a man struck a 53-year-old man in the back of the head with a brick, making him lose consciousness.

Police said the suspect then shoved the victim down to the floor, while a second man kicked him in the face and helped take his wallet and phone.

The two suspects fled the building and into nearby 765 East 165th Street, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The first suspect is described as a man in his 20s, last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white sneakers and a blue backpack.

The second person is also a man in his 20s, last seen wearing a black and white hoodie, gray sweatpants, black sneakers and a black and green backpack.