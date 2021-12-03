ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar edges higher before U.S. jobs report as Omicron fears ease

By Reuters
 1 day ago
(Reuters) – The dollar ticked higher on Friday amid a broadly calmer tone in markets as fears over Omicron’s impact eased, but currency moves were muted ahead of a key U.S. payrolls report that could clear the path to earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Scientists in South Africa,...

