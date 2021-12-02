ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Awarded Funding for Bike-to-School, Pedestrian Safety Initiatives

 1 day ago
​The Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety recently awarded $25,000 to the City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department to support its on-going bicycle and pedestrian safety programs.

The funding will be used to purchase bicycle helmets for students that participate in the city's annual bike-to-school events, as well as LED stop sign paddles for crossing guards stationed at high-traffic locations citywide.

"The safety of the community is a top priority and is part of the department's mission statement," Pedestrian Safety Coordinator Mailen Pankiewicz said. "We're grateful and excited to receive this support from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. It will help us continue to provide safety education to elementary school students, who are the youngest and newest users of Phoenix streets."

Additional resources about bicycle and pedestrian safety issues and programs are available on the Street Transportation Department's Safety Topics webpage.

To improve safety for all users of Phoenix's roadways, the department is developing a Road Safety Action Plan and is currently facilitating the public engagement phase of that process. Community members are encouraged to provide input that will help shape the plan by taking an online interactive survey that is available in English and Spanish.​​

