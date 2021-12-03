ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Kellogg and union reach tentative deal to end strike

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKellogg workers could be ending their nearly two month strike. The Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain...

woodradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Vancouver port trucker strike averted as union reaches deal with 2nd carrier

A strike by container truckers at a carrier serving the Port of Vancouver has been averted after their union reached a last-minute agreement with their company on Thursday. Prudential Transportation signed a tentative agreement less than a day before around 120 drivers were set to begin their strike, the truckers’ union, Unifor, said. It followed a similar agreement reached by another carrier serving the port, Aheer Transportation, on Tuesday.
ADVOCACY
WKMI

Rolling Stone Magazine Supports Striking Kellogg’s Union Workers

In a 2,000 word piece, Rolling Stone excoriates the "Froot Loop lords" at Kellogg's for the treatment of their workers. Union workers have been on strike since October 5 at Kellogg plants in Battle Creek, Michigan, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Memphis, Tennessee, and Ohaha, Nebraska. The labor dispute has gotten national news coverage and the rock and roll world is taking sides. Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine performed a song he has written for the cause on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and now Rolling Stone has written an article showing solidarity.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Shore News Network

Spanish metalworkers to end strike after reaching pay deal

CADIZ, Spain (Reuters) -Metalworkers unions in the southern Spanish city of Cadiz reached a preliminary pay deal with employers late on Wednesday, ending a nine-day strike involving some 20,000 workers that produced tense confrontations with police. A spokesperson for the UGT union confirmed a deal had been reached but did...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakery#The Kellogg Company
Metro News

Cabell Huntington Hospital workers end strike after reaching contract deal

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A contract agreement has been reached among Cabell Huntington Hospital employees, ending a nearly month-long strike. Members of SEIU District 1199 voted Wednesday to accept a three year contract that covers more than 900 workers including patient care assistants, technicians, clerks, aids, housekeepers, food service, LPNs and maintenance staff.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Turnto10.com

Providence, city firefighters, reach tentative contract deal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Providence Firefighters Union and the city have reached a tentative agreement on a new five-year contract that includes 4% annual pay raises, but also increases union members pension and medical contributions. The deal announced Tuesday, that runs from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2027,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
nbcpalmsprings.com

Omicron Is Officially In Orange County

SANTA ANA (CNS) – Starting next week, John Wayne Airport travelers. will be able to get free COVID-19 test kits, officials announced today. Public health professionals have been encouraging all travelers to get. tested in the hopes it will catch more infected people who can quarantine. and help curb the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
worldairlinenews.com

United to become first in aviation history to fly aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable fuel

United today will operate an unprecedented flight that will serve as a turning point in the industry’s effort to combat climate change: for the first time in aviation history, a commercial carrier will fly an aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Also today, United announced the second round of corporate participants in the airline’s Eco-Skies AllianceSM program to collectively contribute towards the purchase of SAF.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Checks: Possible Bonus Payments Could Be Coming Near Christmas

A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
POLITICS
Tree Hugger

Gas Is Too Cheap

Democrats are pushing President Joe Biden to suspend federal gas tax as a way of reducing inflation, reports Axios. Politicians are saying, "It’s a common-sense step to put more money in people’s pockets without jeopardizing infrastructure projects." Florida's gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist says: "That’s a good, right way to get people some relief, especially during the holiday season. These are important things. These are tabletop issues. These are things we need to be addressing." This is after the president has already tapped the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and begged oil-producing countries to crank out more of the stuff.
GAS PRICE
MarketWatch

Merck to supply Government of Canada with up to 1 million courses molnupiravir, its COVID-19 pill

Merck & Co. Inc. said Friday that it has entered into an agreement to supply the Government of Canada with up to one million patient courses of its COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, which is being developed in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Earlier this week, an advisory panel recommended that the drug maker's oral antiviral treatment of COVID-19 be authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Under terms of the supply agreement, Merck will supply 500,000 patient courses of molnupiravir in 2022, and has granted options for up to 500,000 more courses, pending approval by Health Canada. Merck's stock fell 0.8% in afternoon trading. It has lost 5.1% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average , of which Merck is a component, has slipped 2.7%.
HEALTH
iheart.com

Muskegon giving vaccinated city workers bonuses

Muskegon is giving city workers an incentive for getting vaccinated against COVID-19. City Manager Frank Peterson says employees who are fully vaccinated by the end of the year will get a bonus equal to one percent of their 2020 wages. Peterson says they know of several employees who went out...
MUSKEGON, MI
CBS Denver

As FTC Looks Closely At Supply Shortage, Colorado Company Helps Consumers Navigate The Waters

DENVER (CBS4) – Consumers in Colorado and other parts of the country are feeling the effects of supply chain shortages on their wallets. The Federal Trade Commission is ordering large retailers and wholesalers to provide information that will help better understand chain disruptions. (credit: CBS) The orders are being sent to retailers like Walmart, Amazon and Kroger. Other large companies like Procter & Gamble Co., Tyson Foods and Kraft Heinz Co. are also being asked to comply. Companies are asked to detail the main issues disrupting their ability to obtain, transport and distribute products. Mamenta is Denver-based global trade platform that helps brands expand...
DENVER, CO
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Sale of two deodorants canceled in the United States for containing carcinogenic chemicals

The P&G company (Protector & Gamble) had to recall two of its products after benzene was found in its components. According to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration Agency) the company removed the products immediately and voluntarily after the results came out. Benzene is one of the carcinogenic chemical compounds recognized by the Secretary of Health and Human Services.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy