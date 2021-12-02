US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

The first lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 had a significant detrimental impact on refugees and asylum seekers, researchers at Newcastle University say. The requirement to stay at home meant that most were not able to access the physical premises of support groups that provide refugees and asylum seekers with opportunities to access information, support, and education. This meant that many experienced greater feelings of isolation and loneliness. This was particularly the case for single mothers with very young children and single men who had been trying to claim asylum for several years, who were already alone and less likely to have support networks.

IMMIGRATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO