ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herndon, VA

9 hospitalized after apartment fire in Herndon

By Makea Luzader
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z2PZJ_0dCmnFWU00

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — Nine residents are hospitalized after a fire struck a three-story apartment building in Herndon on Thursday. Responders said that two have life-threatening injuries.

Cumberland police investigate early-morning homicide

Responders first responded shortly after 5:00 p.m. to the apartment unit.

The fire has been extinguished, but responders said that many units are uninhabitable.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Bowie police officer found guilty for shooting at a fleeing vehicle

BOWIE, Md. (WDVM) — A Prince George’s County judge found Bowie Police Lieutenant Ernest Stanley, guilty of misconduct in office for shooting at a fleeing car during a traffic stop back on Aug. 8, 2018. Lt. Stanley attempted an off-duty traffic stop on a car with two occupants. Officials say after leaving work and while […]
BOWIE, MD
WDVM 25

Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating series of robberies in the area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about what they call “a series of evening-timed burglaries.” Several areas in the county have been affected: the northern Hagerstown area, the Greenberry Hills development in Halfway, and the Westfields and Cross Creek neighborhoods off of Sharpsburg Pike. According to officials, the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Man injured after shooting in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A man was shot overnight at a residence in Germantown early Thursday morning. At around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a residence at 18000 Poppyseed Lane. When they arrived at the scene they found a man victim with trauma to his body. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening […]
GERMANTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herndon, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Accidents
Herndon, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Herndon, VA
WDVM 25

Cumberland police investigate early-morning homicide

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Cumberland police are investigating the murder of an unidentified person that took place early Thursday morning. 25-year-old Alex Sweeney of Mr. Vernon, New York is being charged with 1st-degree murder after being found at the scene of the crime. Around 4:30 a.m., officers were called to a residence on Pennsylvania St. […]
CUMBERLAND, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Weather#Police#Accident#Wdvm25 Dcw50
WDVM 25

Suspect charged in day-long barricade situation in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A suspect has been charged in the barricade situation that lasted nearly 24 hours in Alexandria. John Thomas Bey, 52, of Alexandria, was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm in a school zone, attempted felonious assault, and malicious shooting into an occupied police vehicle, police said. The incident occurred on […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WDVM 25

D.C. Police looking for two shooting suspects, $10,000 reward being offered

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of being involved in a shooting. The shooting happened on Thanksgiving morning just before noon in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast. Responding officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived on […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

D.C. teens facing 98 charges for 2020 armed robberies, kidnappings

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two D.C. teenagers are facing 98 charges after being indicted in November in connection with armed robberies and kidnappings across Northwest D.C. back in 2020. Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. say 19-year-olds Mekhi Truesdale and William Bell, of Washington, D.C., robbed at least 20 people at gunpoint or knifepoint […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDVM 25

State Police report Virginia’s lowest number of traffic fatalities over Thanksgiving holiday in 10+ years

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Virginia State Police reported a total of four fatal crashes in the Commonwealth during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday period, resulting in the lowest number of Thanksgiving traffic fatalities in more than a decade. “Although even one life lost is a tragedy, this Thanksgiving has given us something to truly be thankful […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

FCSO offers tips on how to keep your package deliveries safe

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Many people are preparing for the holidays, and you may be expecting a package delivery almost every day, but in Maryland, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reported an increase of theft regarding stolen packages. Over the last few days, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls of packages going […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Fairfax Co. begins Hypothermia Prevention Program

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County’s annual Hypothermia Prevention Program opened on Wednesday, as a way to provide shelter for the county’s homeless population during winter months. The program has been assisting the county’s most vulnerable residents since 2005. Shelters across the county provide food and other supportive services to connect guests to employment […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy