9 hospitalized after apartment fire in Herndon

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — Nine residents are hospitalized after a fire struck a three-story apartment building in Herndon on Thursday. Responders said that two have life-threatening injuries.

Responders first responded shortly after 5:00 p.m. to the apartment unit.

The fire has been extinguished, but responders said that many units are uninhabitable.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

