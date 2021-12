If you're resting your hopes on institutions to help crypto grow, you may want to think again. Most institutions just want to sell bitcoin for more than they bought it for. When you’re a professional money manager, you don’t need to get amazing returns. You just need to make your clients happy. 20% or 50% is enough to beat any traditional fund. The moment bitcoin does 2x, they may sell half or maybe all their initial investment and let the rest ride. Tough to grow an asset when the biggest buyers are always looking to sell.

