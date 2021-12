Following her departure from the set of NCIS after nearly four years as Jack Sloane, and now fans are wondering what is Maria Bello’s next project?. According to her IMDb, the NCIS alum doesn’t have anything lined up in terms of acting, but she is a producer for the upcoming film, The Woman King. The film’s description states it is inspired by the true events that occurred in The Kingdom of Dahomey, which is considered one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

