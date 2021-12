A continuing storyline through these past few NCIS: Los Angeles episodes is whether beloved couple Kensi and Deeks will start a family. But after Sunday’s episode, Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) may not want kids. And it would be for purely unselfish reasons. That’s because he saw a real reason why a couple of NCIS agents may not want to raise children. What happens if one of them died?

TV SERIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO