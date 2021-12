Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City's Avan Jogia took some time to reflect on Leon's evolution across the film. Comicbook.com had the chance to catch up with the star and speak about how the movie adapted the events of the second game in the wildly popular horror game series. Leon Scott Kennedy is a mainstay of the franchise. A beloved character that has had a bunch of screen time in some of the most popular entries. Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4's impacts are still felt across the medium to this day. (Also, both games have either gotten or have incoming remakes that also struck a chord with audiences.) Well, it took Jogia a second to get into the groove of things. Funnily enough, that transformation matches up with Leon's experiences in the Raccoon City Police department during that fateful night. Sometimes the right equipment makes all the difference in the world.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO