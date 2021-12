This article contains spoilers about Season 41 of “Survivor.”. Before getting into all the technicalities, twists and turns of episode nine of Survivor 41, let’s just state the unfortunate truth: this episode, both Naseer and Evvie are voted out. I know, I know. If it’s too much pain for you to bear, stop reading now. Instead, go search for “survivor 41 jurors 2 and 3 ponderosa” on YouTube so you can watch the fan favorite players of the season chill on the beach, give each other haircuts and get cooking lessons. Seeing Evvie and Naseer joke about their blindsides and share heartfelt reflections on their time in the game in their Ponderosa video is the only thing giving me the strength to keep watching the rest of the season.

