ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Toys R Us to open new ‘interactive’ two-story store

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WCIA
WCIA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZPpFf_0dCmlBvA00

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. (NEXSTAR) — Do you miss walking into that big Toys R Us store, complete with a backward “R” in the signage, and seeing more toys than your eyes could believe? You can soon have that feeling again, with new features including an ice cream parlor and a two-story slide.

Toys R Us will open a new two-story flagship store in American Dream, an entertainment/retail center in Bergen County, New Jersey, the retailer’s parent company, WHP Global, has announced.

Spanning 20,000 square feet, the flagship store “will be reminiscent of the beloved toy store customers know and love.” It will feature various toy brands, the chance to meet store mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe, interactive experiences, and product demonstrations.

McDonald’s brings back Holiday Pie, but only in select regions

New elements will include Geoffrey’s Café, an ice cream parlor, a two-story slide, and additional features not yet released. American Dream is already home to two other entertainment features for adults and kids alike, including Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park and DreamWorks Water Park.

If you’re ready to plan your trip to the new store, you won’t have to wait long. WHP Global notes the new store will open in mid-December. This is the first standalone flagship store returning to the U.S.

In August, Macy’s and Toys R Us announced a partnership bringing the toy retailer to 400 Macy’s stores nationwide in 2022. You can also shop the partnership online at macys.com/toysrus .

House from ‘Home Alone’ available for one-night stay

Toys R Us currently has over 900 stores and e-commerce sites throughout 25 countries outside of the U.S., according to Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman and CEO of WHP Global and Toys R Us. WHP Global, a New York-based brand management firm, acquired a controlling stake in Tru Kids, the parent company of Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands, in early 2021.

Toys R Us, which declared bankruptcy in 2017 with $7.9 billion in debt , briefly opened pop-up stores in 2019 before closing them when the company was acquired by WHP Global.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Bergen County, NJ
Business
The Associated Press

Kremlin: Putin to seek guarantees over Ukraine from Biden

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while the Ukrainian defense minister warned that Russia could invade his country next month. With tensions between Russia and the West...
POLITICS
CBS News

Man accused of killing 10 people at Colorado grocery store ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial

The man accused of opening fire at a King Soopers grocery store in Colorado last March and killing 10 people has been deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial for the time being, the Boulder County district attorney's office told CBS News on Friday. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is facing 10 counts of first-degree murder and more than 20 counts of attempted murder, among other charges.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toy Store#American Dream#Mcdonald#Holiday Pie#Geoffrey S Caf#Nickelodeon#Macy#Home Alone#Whp Global And Toys R#Toys R Us And
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
WCIA

WCIA

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy