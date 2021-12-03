ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJPW Strong Star Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Kellie Haulotte
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNJPW announced that Strong Star Clark Connors has contracted COVID-19 and will be missing this weekend’s LA Comic Con. Gabriel Kidd will be taking his place, starting with a meet and greet on December 3. According to the below statement from NJPW, Clark Connors is experiencing mild symptoms and...

www.wrestlinginc.com

