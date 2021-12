As we all know, California based Cupertino was anticipated to provide WiFi 6E support to iPhones with the iPhone 13 series this year. But, unfortunately, Apple was not able to do that, and according to reports, there is no information about when the iPhones are going to get the capability that many other smartphone flagships already have. According to a recent report, Apple could do this next year, with the iPhone 14 lineup along with its impending mixed reality headset.

CELL PHONES ・ 15 DAYS AGO