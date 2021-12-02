NBA All-Star Kevin Love honored for mental health advocacy

The Ruderman Family Foundation which is active in the US and Israel, on Thursday announced Kevin Love, who plays in the National Basketball Association for the Cleveland Cavaliers, is a five-time NBA All-Star, an NBA championship winner, and an Olympic gold medalist, as the recipient of the Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion in recognition of his outstanding contribution to reducing the stigma associated with mental health, and his achievements in the field of inclusion. Love will receive the award in a ceremony in Boston at a date to be determined.
