BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Attorney General Brian Frosh is calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to provide more funding for the Maryland Department of the Environment program tasked with keeping the state’s drinking water supply safe. In a Dec. 1 letter to the governor, Frosh said the Water Supply Program overseeing 3,300 public drinking water systems in the state is both underfunded and understaffed, according to an EPA-commissioned report released earlier this year. The consulting firm that authored the report, Cadmus, found the program needs to grow its staff of full-time employees by 187% and overall funding by 93% to provide proper oversight. There...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO