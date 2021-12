Zach LaVine has been lights out for the Chicago Bulls over these past couple of seasons, and there is no doubt that he will continue to be a star on the team for years to come. He has led the Bulls to a phenomenal start to the season, especially with Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan by his side. The Bulls are looking like real contenders in a stacked Eastern Conference, and while it's going to be a tough road ahead, the Bulls are ready to finally get back into the postseason.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO