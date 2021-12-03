ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns' Landry Shamet: Starting Thursday

Shamet is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Pistons. Shamet will enter the...

The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Major Development Comes In Klay Thompson’s Return To Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are heading into a major showdown this week against the Phoenix Suns. The two hottest teams in the NBA will be taking part in a home and home this week, with the teams facing off on Tuesday night at Footprint Arena and then Friday night at Chase Center. The Suns have one game in between, against the Detroit Pistons, at home on Thursday before traveling to take on the Warriors.
NBA
CinemaBlend

Serena Williams Roasts Kevin Durant In New Video (And There’s Cooking Spray Involved)

In the sports community, athletes are bonded together by their competitive spirits and a mutual respect for one another. There have been plenty of occasions in which the biggest names in sports have shown each other love. Of course, in the midst of that admiration, there’s also room for some jokes, which can range from chuckle-worthy to downright hilarious. NBA superstar Kevin Durant has found himself at the receiving end of more than a few in his time, with the most recent jabs referring to his ashy ankles. Fans across social media took great pleasure in clowning him and, now, even Serena Williams has joined with an A+ gag involving cooking spray.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Major Broncos News

NFL franchises are only sold once in a blue moon, but a Thursday report indicates that the Denver Broncos are in the process of setting up a sale for this upcoming offseason. According to Sportico, the Broncos have met with at least four different“sell-side bankers” about handling a potential sale of the franchise. Although not official yet, it’s the clearest indication thus far that the organization could hit the open market after the conclusion of the 2021 season.
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Cavaliers: Collin Sexton’s injury further complicates future

Collin Sexton’s injury further complicates the future for the Cleveland Cavaliers. A few weeks ago, it was announced that Collin Sexton would miss time with a meniscus injury. The hope was that he would be able to return toward the latter end of the season. The hopes are now gone as it has been reported he is expected to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery.
NBA

