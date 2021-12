Lee Sang Yoon recently participated in a pictorial for Allure!. The actor recently starred in the hit drama “One the Woman,” co-starring Honey Lee. Asked if he had predicted its success, he said, “No one can predict ratings, so I didn’t expect it to get high viewership ratings. I knew that it would be a fun drama. The script was really funny, so we just needed to live up to the script, but Honey Lee went above and beyond that requirement. I remember thinking at the script reading, ‘She’s really good. If she brings this to set, then it’s going to be crazy.'”

