Frankfort Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Event: An Evening of Holiday Music - 7th Annual Dinner & Concert Gala. From its beginnings in 1950 as a small school for children with disabilities, Trinity Services has grown to serve more than 5,500 children and adults with developmental disabilities and mental illness throughout Illinois. Fulfilling our mission and continuing to meet the growing needs of the communities we serve would not be possible without the generous support of our friends, families, and neighbors.

