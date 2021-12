Two men who’ve been charged with a range of crimes stemming from the 6 January insurrection are accusing the District of Columbia Department of Corrections of a bizarre range of alleged abuses, including “force feeding” them “critical race theory,” “reeducation propaganda,” and “anti-white messaging” on their jail-issued tablets.The accusations appeared in a court filing attached to a motion for bail by Ryan Nichols, a Longview, Texas man who prosecutors have charged with five separate crimes stemming from his alleged participation in the attack on the Capitol, including assault on a federal officer.The filing takes the form of a lengthy...

ADVOCACY ・ 23 DAYS AGO