ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Will Healy: We Did Not Finish The Way We Wanted to, And That’s On Me

By ehludwig
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RkS6q_0dCmhoID00

The Head Coach of the Charlotte 49ers Football Team joined Kyle Bailey on Thursday’s edition of the Clubhouse as he discussed the 49ers’ disappointing end to the season, and how he plans to fix it in time for a big 2022 season.

Will and Kyle started out by discussing some of the biggest stories happening around college football right now as with expansion in the College Football Playoff Will think that all of the potential changes to the format will likely happen after all the dust settles with realignment which is still unknown when all of that will be settled.

Over the last week, College Football has seen some massive defections in the coaching ranks as when asked about why he thinks this is happening Will stated that it signals that you don’t have long to fix things no matter what program you are at as in cases like Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame for LSU he thinks it’s solely to get a better shot at a national championship as when it comes to guys like a Dave Clawson or a Matt Campbell they will be pickier because they want to have continuity and more stable quality of life.

Kyle then turned the focus to the 49ers’ disappointing end to the season as Will told Kyle:

“We did not finish the way I would want to finish. Losing 5 of 6 is unacceptable. We should 100% be talking about what bowl game we are going to. It’s dissapointing and it’s on the Head Coach.”

Reports came out earlier this week that the 49ers have made some changes to the coaching staff as Will said that both he and his staff kind of knew it was going to happen, but you wished that something would change but it just didn’t happen. Will said that when you have groups that don’t reach their potential you have to make changes as he had to separate friendships with some of these coaches in order to change things up.

Will expanded upon some of the defensive struggles throughout the year as he thinks the 49ers didn’t have enough productivity rushing the passer and it took too long to get interior pressure this year as Will said they need to focus on getting strong guys upfront to help the guys in the back end of the secondary. Will said the secondary was probably left on an island a little too much but at points, the guys struggled. Will also told Kyle that he is not married to the 4-2-5 defense, but it gives Charlotte the best chance to win with what they have right now.

Comments / 0

Related
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Steve Smith: Mistakes With the Small Nuances Did the Panthers in

Panthers Hall of Honor member and NFL Network Analyst Steve Smith Sr. joined Kyle Bailey on Tuesday’s edition of the Clubhouse as he weighed in on the defensive struggles for Carolina against Washington, and if the Panthers should have played PJ Walker a little more Steve started by looking at the defense of Carolina having […]
NFL
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Roman Harper Weighs in on Cam Newton Returning to Carolina

Former Safety for the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers turned SEC Network Analyst Roman Harper joined Kyle Bailey today on the Clubhouse as he reacted to the Panthers bringing back Cam Newton, and what it could mean. Roman first looked at how this will impact the people already in the locker room as he […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Clawson
Person
Will Healy
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For LSU After Hiring Brian Kelly

Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly revealed he would be leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to coach the LSU Tigers. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Reactions to the move ranged all over the spectrum, with some calling it a great move and others questioning Kelly’s fit in Louisiana.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Did Not Finish#Coaching#This Is Happening#Football Team#American Football#Clubhouse#Notre Dame#Lsu
On3.com

Former LSU football player responds to Brian Kelly hire

LSU alum and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears couldn’t hold back his excitement over the Tigers hiring Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “I like the Brian Kelly hire. Dude can coach and I want LSU football to win consistently,” Spears wrote on Twitter. After sharing his take, the former Tigers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Has Big Brian Kelly Prediction

Brian Kelly took the LSU job less than 24 hours ago. The aspirations are already sky-high. Walker Howard, a five-star quarterback committed to LSU, is amped up about the Kelly hire. In fact, he thinks it’s only a matter of time before the Tigers win another championship. Howard told a...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly offers honest explanation for why he left Notre Dame

Brian Kelly changed the college football landscape on Monday when he decided to leave Notre Dame after ten years to become the new head coach of the LSU Tigers. There have been plenty of reactions to the dramatic career change. Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn wondered why Kelly would think this was a better option. Current Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick seems to have seen the writing on the wall and wasn’t too surprised. Plenty of people around college football are concerned about how it impact’s the Irish’s chances of making the College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Notre Dame football: First recruiting domino falls after Brian Kelly depature

The Notre Dame football team must tread lightly in the coming weeks, as they hope to hand on to some elite players in the next two recruiting classes. On Monday, news came down that Notre Dame football would be losing head coach Brian Kelly to the LSU Tigers. At first, it was just a rumor, then it became a reality, with Kelly telling his team to meet him for a meeting to discuss his departure at 7 AM ET on Tuesday.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Coaching carousel: NFL insider explains why Urban Meyer leave Jaguars in first season for college job

The Notre Dame football vacancy has apparently been filled as reports indicate that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy created by Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Amid that, some had pondered if Notre Dame would take a swing at first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach and former college national champion Urban Meyer, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down why Meyer leaving for any college job is not plausible.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly’s Honest Admission

There are multiple major college football openings right now. And Brian Kelly’s name has been brought up for just about all of them. Kelly was pressed on his potential interest in other college football jobs during his Monday morning press conference. He denied any interest if other positions, instead reaffirming his love for Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

27
Followers
102
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's sports leader!

 https://wfnz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy