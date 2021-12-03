ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

8 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with attacks during PB protest

By De'Anthony Taylor
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dap2I_0dCmhdaE00

Eight people are behind bars and police are looking for one more person n connection with multiple violent attacks that left more than 10 people victimized during a protest in Pacific Beach earlier this year.

The separate attacks happened on Saturday, January 9.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a group met to engage in a First Amendment-protected activity in Pacific Beach when another group showed up and attacked at least 16 people.

Police say they declared the event an unlawful assembly and investigated multiple allegations of the incident.

In conclusion of the investigations, San Diego Police served search and arrest warrants throughout Los Angeles and San Diego County.

SDPD says they recovered three firearms, ammunition, body armor, and narcotics were recovered during the operation. The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 10 News KGTV

Hexane hash oil extraction lab seized in El Cajon

A man is behind bars after authorities uncovered hundreds of pounds of marijuana and highly-flammable chemicals at a warehouse in El Cajon Thursday. According to the DEA in San Diego, its narcotic task force and the El Cajon Police Department went to a warehouse in the 1400 block of Fayette Street to execute a search warrant.
EL CAJON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Police#Pacific Beach#Pb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC 10 News KGTV

Family disturbance turns into attempted kidnapping

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police confirmed a man allegedly attempted to kidnap his grandmother early Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., San Diego Police officers responded to a disturbance at an unknown location in its southern division. The disturbance escalated when the suspect allegedly attempted to kidnap his grandmother and refused to exit his vehicle, according to the San Diego Police Department watch commander.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy