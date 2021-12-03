8 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with attacks during PB protest

Eight people are behind bars and police are looking for one more person n connection with multiple violent attacks that left more than 10 people victimized during a protest in Pacific Beach earlier this year.

The separate attacks happened on Saturday, January 9.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a group met to engage in a First Amendment-protected activity in Pacific Beach when another group showed up and attacked at least 16 people.

Police say they declared the event an unlawful assembly and investigated multiple allegations of the incident.

In conclusion of the investigations, San Diego Police served search and arrest warrants throughout Los Angeles and San Diego County.

SDPD says they recovered three firearms, ammunition, body armor, and narcotics were recovered during the operation. The investigation is still active and ongoing.

