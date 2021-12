If you're looking to upgrade your PC with a new graphics card, your best plan of attack may be GPU shucking. It might go by other names, but the idea is to buy a complete pre-built PC that includes the graphics card you want, then strip out the GPU and sell off the rest of the system. And unlike hard drive shucking, the main PC would still be perfectly serviceable and should help recover some of the graphics card cost. Basically, find a PC that includes one of the best graphics cards, or really anything from the upper half of our GPU benchmarks hierarchy, buy the PC, remove the graphics card, and sell what remains as a PC with integrated graphics — or give it to a family member that doesn’t play games. Here are some things you'll want to consider before taking this approach to acquiring a graphics card.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO