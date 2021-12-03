ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd's forthcoming HBO drama 'The Idol' adds six cast members

By Megan Armstrong
 1 day ago
Image Press Agency

It was revealed Nov. 22 that HBO has given a series order to The Idol, an hour-long drama from The Weeknd and Sam Levinson.

Thursday (Dec. 1), the cast grew by six (h/t Variety): Juliebeth Gonzalez, Maya Eshet, Tyson Ritter, Kate Lyn Sheil, Liz Sierra and Finley Rose Slater. Gonzalez is the only one to be cast as a series regular at this time.

This is a much smaller development than what Variety's Joe Otterson relayed while reporting The Idol's series order:

"The Weeknd will star in the six-episode series, which was first announced as being in development in June, as well as serving as the co-creator. Set against the backdrop of the music industry, the series centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.

"Along with The Weeknd it was previously announced that Lily-Rose Depp would star in the series. Amy Seimetz is also now onboard to direct all six episodes. Variety has also learned that eight more actors have been added to the cast.

"Suzanna Son ('Red Rocket'), Melanie Liburd ('Power Book II: Ghost,' 'This Is Us'), Tunde Adebimpe ('Spider-Man: Homecoming,' 'Lazor Wulf'), Steve Zissis ('Togetherness,' 'Jeff Who Lives at Home'), Troye Sivan ('Spud,' 'Boy Erased'), Elizabeth Berkley Lauren ('Showgirls,' 'Saved by the Bell'), Nico Hiraga ('Booksmart,' 'Moxie'), and Anne Heche ('Return to Paradise,' 'Six Days Seven Nights') have all been cast in the series. Son, Zissis, and Sivan will all appear in series regular roles while the other five are recurring."

Levinson is best known as the creator of breakout HBO series Euphoria, starring Zendaya.

The Idol will mark The Weeknd's (born Abel Tesfaye) feature-acting debut, as well as the chart-topping musician's first time helming a television series.

Yardbarker

Cara Delevingne added to 'Only Murders in the Building' cast: 'So excited'

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short are calling in for backup. According to Deadline and Variety on Wednesday (Dec. 1), Cara Delevingne is joining the cast of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building for its second season as a series regular. The 29-year-old actress, model and musician will play a character named Alice, "a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery."
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Seth Rogen was high while in front row of ‘Adele One Night Only’

It would be news if Seth Rogen weren't high. But it's still a funny story. "I was in the front row of the Adele concert, and that is as surprising to me as anyone because I had no idea I was attending the taping of an Adele television special at all," Rogen said while virtually visiting "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday. "I got an invitation, it said, do you wanna go to a small Adele concert? [That's] what I remember absorbing."
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Miley Cyrus responds to Grammy snub: 'In good company'

Miley Cyrus turned 29 years old today (Nov. 23), but she didn't get to celebrate with a Grammy nomination. The Recording Academy unveiled the nominees for the 64th Grammy Awards on Tuesday morning, and Cyrus was noticeably absent from the field. The former Hannah Montana star addressed the snub by tweeting "in good company" alongside a link to an article listing 30 artists who haven't won a Grammy:
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd’s HBO Series ‘The Idol’ Casts Troye Sivan, Tunde Adebimpe

UPDATE (11/23): Britney Spears said she “just shot” for The Idol. It’s unclear if it’s for the upcoming series or a different project of the same name, but it is her first announced project since her conservatorship ended. “I just shot a movie titled ‘THE IDOL’ … it’s guaranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family’s faces !!!!!,” she wrote on Instagram. “I hope you guys are having a merry ole jolly time cause I sure am !!!! If I go quiet from time to time, you can catch me with this cat somewhere.” ...
TV & VIDEOS
The FADER

HBO reveals cast details for The Weeknd’s cult leader series The Idol

Further casting details around The Weeknd's upcoming TV series The Idol have been revealed. HBO will air the series, about a female pop star who starts a romantic relationship with a cult leader, though a start date remains TBC. Among the cast members announced on Monday are Troye Sivan, TV...
TV & VIDEOS
enstarz.com

Teaser Trailer for HBO's 'Euphoria' Staring Zendaya Finally Here and Season 2 Premiere Date Announced!

The hit HBO show, Euphoria, starring Zendaya, has set it's official Season 2 premiere date for January 9th, 2022. The teen drama has been a smash hit for the streaming service. The award winning actress plays Rue Bennet, a recently released from rehab drug addict trying to make her way in the world. This journey of self discovery, love, life, and identity has captivated the hearts and interest of many around the world. So, yesterday, when Zendaya took to her Instagram to post the teaser trailer for the upcoming season, people were reasonably excited.
TV SERIES
seattlepi.com

The Weeknd’s HBO Series ‘The Idol’ Gets Greenlight, Adds Eight to Cast Including Troye Sivan and Anne Heche

The Weeknd will star in the six-episode series, which was first announced as being in development in June, as well as serving as the co-creator. Set against the backdrop of the music industry, the series centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

The Weeknd’s Cult Drama ‘The Idol’ From ‘Euphoria’ Creator Ordered at HBO

The Weeknd-led drama “The Idol” from “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson has been ordered to series at HBO, the pay-TV channel said Monday. Created by The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye), Levinson and Reza Fahim and starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, “The Idol” is “set against the backdrop of the music industry” and “centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Idol#Television Series#Drama#Spud#Bell
spoilertv.com

The Idol - Cult Drama Starring The Weeknd Ordered to Series by HBO; Troye Sivan, Anne Heche and more join cast

HBO has ordered the drama series THE IDOL, co-created by Sam Levinson (HBO’s “Euphoria”), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim. The series will be filmed in and around Los Angeles. Amy Seimetz (“The Girlfriend Experience,” “Atlanta,” “She Dies Tomorrow,” “Sun Don’t Shine”) is set to direct all six episodes...
TV & VIDEOS
enstarz.com

HBO is Working for The Weeknd! Grammy Award Winner's New HBO Drama 'The Idol' Gets Series Order!

HBO is officially working for The Weeknd! Or, at the very least, The Weeknd's new HBO show has an official series order. The new drama series The Idol, the newest highly anticipated show, was co-created and is set to star the Grammy Award-winning talent. Abel Tesfaye, the star's real name, has been working to create the series alongside Reza Fahim, his producing partner, and Sam Levinson, the creator of the hit show Euphoria.
TV & VIDEOS
mxdwn.com

HBO’s ‘The Idol,’ Starring The Weeknd, Snags Series Order

The HBO drama series created by Grammy winner The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson (Euphoria) has officially received a series order, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Idol will star The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp (The King, Troye Sivan (Boy Erased), Nico Hiraga (Moxie), Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Showgirls), and most recently, Suzanna Son (Red Rocket).
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Britney Spears says she’s just finished filming a movie called ‘The Idol’

Britney Spears has revealed that she has “just shot a movie” called The Idol, causing fans to speculate whether she meant The Weeknd’s TV series of the same name. The singer, who earlier this month was freed from her 13-year conservatorship, posted an image of a cat sat next to a glass of red wine on her Instagram yesterday (November 23). Part of the image caption reads: “I just shot a movie titled “THE IDOL”…it’s guaranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family’s faces !!!!!”
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’ Series Moving Forward at HBO

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson’s The Idol has been given a series order by HBO. The Weeknd is set to star in the drama along with Lily-Rose Depp (The King), with Amy Seimetz (Atlanta, The Girlfriend Experience) on board to direct the six-episode season. “When the...
TV & VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

Olivier Assayas’ ‘Irma Vep’ HBO Series Adds Eight New Cast Members

Vincent Macaigne, Jeanne Balibar, Lars Eidinger, Vincent Lacoste, Hippolyte Girardot, Alex Descas, Nora Hamzawi and Antoine Reinartz have joined the series. “Irma Vep” stars Vikander as Mira, an American movie star who travels to France to star in French filmmaker René Vidal’s remake of “Les Vampires.” As tensions mount around the production, Mira begins to have difficulty distinguishing between her own identity and the character she plays in the film.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in December

Netflix is removing a number of films and TV shows from its streaming library this December. Movies leaving the platform this month include dramas The Theory of Everything and Lee Daniels’ The Butler, both of which will disappear in the middle of the month on Dec. 15. The 2014 biographical romantic drama Theory of Everything stars Eddie Redmayne as famed theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking opposite frequent collaborator Felicity Jones as his wife Jane. Based on her 2007 memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life With Stephen, the film chronicles their relationship, his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis and his work in the field...
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

HBO Confirms 8 New Cast Members For Alicia Vikander Series ‘Irma Vep’

HBO has filled out the French side of the cast for its upcoming limited series Irma Vep, from director Olivier Assayas. Joining series lead Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider) are French actors Vincent Macaigne, Jeanne Balibar, Lars Eidinger, Vincent Lacoste, Hippolyte Girardot, Alex Descas, Nora Hamzawi, and Antoine Reinartz. Irma Vep...
TV & VIDEOS
