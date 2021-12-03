The Weeknd's forthcoming HBO drama 'The Idol' adds six cast members

Image Press Agency

It was revealed Nov. 22 that HBO has given a series order to The Idol, an hour-long drama from The Weeknd and Sam Levinson.

Thursday (Dec. 1), the cast grew by six (h/t Variety): Juliebeth Gonzalez, Maya Eshet, Tyson Ritter, Kate Lyn Sheil, Liz Sierra and Finley Rose Slater. Gonzalez is the only one to be cast as a series regular at this time.

This is a much smaller development than what Variety's Joe Otterson relayed while reporting The Idol's series order:

"The Weeknd will star in the six-episode series, which was first announced as being in development in June, as well as serving as the co-creator. Set against the backdrop of the music industry, the series centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol. "Along with The Weeknd it was previously announced that Lily-Rose Depp would star in the series. Amy Seimetz is also now onboard to direct all six episodes. Variety has also learned that eight more actors have been added to the cast. "Suzanna Son ('Red Rocket'), Melanie Liburd ('Power Book II: Ghost,' 'This Is Us'), Tunde Adebimpe ('Spider-Man: Homecoming,' 'Lazor Wulf'), Steve Zissis ('Togetherness,' 'Jeff Who Lives at Home'), Troye Sivan ('Spud,' 'Boy Erased'), Elizabeth Berkley Lauren ('Showgirls,' 'Saved by the Bell'), Nico Hiraga ('Booksmart,' 'Moxie'), and Anne Heche ('Return to Paradise,' 'Six Days Seven Nights') have all been cast in the series. Son, Zissis, and Sivan will all appear in series regular roles while the other five are recurring."

Levinson is best known as the creator of breakout HBO series Euphoria, starring Zendaya.

The Idol will mark The Weeknd's (born Abel Tesfaye) feature-acting debut, as well as the chart-topping musician's first time helming a television series.