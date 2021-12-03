ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbnb is renting out 'Home Alone' house for one-night stays at just $25

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
Gingerbread house, replicating the McCallister house from Home Alone. Press Association

This is what the official listing says, written in the voice of Buzz McCallister (Devin Ratray):

Many Christmases ago, the McCallisters went to Paris—well, most of us. Though we’re older and wiser now (I’ve even got my own security firm), we’re never too old for holiday hijinks. So while we’re away on vacation (all of us, this time), I’m inviting one crew of mischief makers to let their inner eight-year-olds run free in my childhood home on Dec. 12. Booking for this one-night stay opens Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. C.T.*

*This is not a contest. Guests are responsible for their own travel.

The space

It’s a holiday wish come true: a cozy holiday scene with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree awaits you at the McCallister “castle” (oh, and so does my pet tarantula—mind watching him for me?), now bookable for the very first time.

This holiday season, we’re playing by my little bro’s rules, so feel free to eat junk food, watch rubbish on TV, borrow my dad’s aftershave and choose your own adventure with a legendary battle plan as a guide. Just stay out of my room, okay?

After you’ve worked up an appetite, you can feast on all the comfort food your hearts desire, including plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. Then, when you’re ready to wind down, you can enjoy a viewing of the film franchise’s newest holiday adventure, Home Sweet Home Alone, on Disney+.

Home Alone premiered in 1990. Buzz was the older brother of eight-year-old Kevin (Macaulay Culkin). Kevin was left behind when his family—including his mom, Kate (Catherine O'Hara), and dad, Peter (John Heard)—headed to Paris for Christmas vacation, and he must defend the house against burglars Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern).

