Sharks' Jonah Gadjovich: Doubtful to return

Labanc scored a goal on two shots, levied three hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes. Labanc was suspended for the Sharks' game Saturday against the Capitals after a slew foot on Tyler Bozak last Thursday. The 25-year-old Labanc made up for his misdeed by snapping his eight-game goal drought. A stint in COVID-19 protocols in early November cost him his spot in the top six, so he'll need to pick up the pace on offense to get more playing time. The New York native has five points, 22 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-2 rating through 12 contests overall.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO