Sharks' Jonah Gadjovich: Doubtful to return

The Sabres needed help in goal and have added Malcolm Subban to the mix following a Thursday trade with the Blackhawks for future considerations. Subban, a pending unrestricted free agent can be looked at as a short-term upgrade over Dell, with Subban and Tokarski handling the crease duties until Anderson is healthy. This also means that Sabres prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen can remain in AHL Rochester and get regular playing time.
BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win.
This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011.
The Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Kyle Davidson announced a trade on Thursday. Davidson has shipped goalie Malcolm Subban off to the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres have been in huge need of goaltending help so Subban will give them a huge boost. In return the Blackhawks will get “future considerations”.
Allen (concussion) is doubtful to play Saturday against visiting Nashville, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports. Per Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette, Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said there was only a "slight chance" that Allen would be ready. In this case, "slight chance" and "doubtful" mean the same thing. Saturday would mark the fourth straight game Allen has missed with the concussion. Cayden Primeau and Samuel Montembeault figure to hold down the Canadiens' crease while Allen and Carey Price (knee) remain out.
Merkley was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Friday. Merkley went on a modest three-game point streak with the Sharks before going scoreless over his next three, so the team has decided to send him back to the Barracuda. He's chipped in five points in four games in the AHL thus far this year.
Labanc scored a goal on two shots, levied three hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes. Labanc was suspended for the Sharks' game Saturday against the Capitals after a slew foot on Tyler Bozak last Thursday. The 25-year-old Labanc made up for his misdeed by snapping his eight-game goal drought. A stint in COVID-19 protocols in early November cost him his spot in the top six, so he'll need to pick up the pace on offense to get more playing time. The New York native has five points, 22 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-2 rating through 12 contests overall.
Kyle and JD preview the San Jose Sharks games against the New York Islanders and New York Rangers. We discuss how the Islanders coming off COVID issues and their low-event hockey should lead to the Sharks being able to take control of the game. We then finish by looking at why the Rangers have been so successful and what the formula is for the Sharks to scratch out a win (15:00).
SAN JOSE, CA. - The Carolina Hurricanes six-game swing away from home is officially halfway through, with the team having won games in Las Vegas, Anaheim and Los Angeles within the past week. Tonight the second half of the trip begins, starting with a meeting against the San Jose Sharks.
The Ottawa Senators were beaten 6-3 by the San Jose Sharks Wednesday night at SAP Center. Josh Norris, Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown scored for the Senators (4-12-1) as Matt Murray made 23 saves. The Sharks (10-8-1) got goals from Matt Nieto, Tomas Hertl, Nick Bonino, Timo Meier, Logan Couture and Jacob Middleton as James Reimer turned away 26 shots.
Jack Eichel is back on the ice. Eichel, who had artificial disk replacement surgery on Nov. 12, has recovered enough to return to the ice to take a few laps in a video shared Thursday by the NHL's social account. In the video, Eichel does a couple of stable but...
The San Jose Sharks are waiving Evander Kane on Sunday, as first reported by the Mercury News' Curtis Pashelka. If Kane goes unclaimed by Monday at 2 p.m. ET, the Sharks will assign him to their AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, Pashelka adds. The NHL suspended the forward for...
The Devils host the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night at Prudential Center for the second and final meeting between the two clubs. The Devils scored a 3-2 shootout victory in San Jose Nov. 6. You can watch the game on ESPN+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop...
San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane cleared waivers on Monday, with the expectation now being that he will report to the organization's AHL team, the San Jose Baracudas, though it is uncertain when he will be ready to play. The Sharks announced Kane had been placed on waivers Sunday, just...
Two days after Doug Wilson announced he was taking a temporary leave, interim GM Joe Will has made his first transaction. The San Jose Sharks have released winger Evander Kane. He will now go through the waiver process. If he is not claimed by 2 pm on Monday, he will...
New Jersey fell behind 4-0 before eventually falling 5-2 to the San Jose Sharks. Devils center Jack Hughes returned to the lineup for the first time in six weeks, but his return was ruined by San Jose, which skated away with a 5-2 victory Tuesday night at Prudential Center. The...
For the New York Islanders, the idea of taking games one day at a time is now a lot more than just a well-worn cliche serving as an easy answer to a variety of press conference questions. The Islanders are scheduled to resume their season after a COVID-19 pause Thursday...
