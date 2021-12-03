Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Sent down Thursday

The first Red Wings game I’d been to in nearly two years, and the first live hockey game I’d seen at all since March of 2020, saw Detroit take on the Calgary Flames back on Oct. 21. It was a frickin’ disaster. I was so euphoric, so wide-eyed and excited to be back in a hockey arena (and so encouraged by the Wings’ hot start), and that feeling of joy couldn’t even last one lousy period. Elias Lindholm and Andrew Mangiapane, a pair of talented forwards still in their mid-20s, each took advantage of heavy traffic in the slot to score goals in the first. And even though the Red Wings managed 33 shots the rest of the game, Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom didn’t let a single one across. The Flames won 3-0. It was awful.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO