NHL

Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Sent down Thursday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Valimaki was sent down to AHL Stockton on Thursday. Valimaki...

www.cbssports.com

Pro Hockey Rumors

Flames assign Juuso Valimaki to AHL amid his tough start to the season

The Calgary Flames have assigned defenseman Juuso Valimaki to the AHL’s Stockton Heat, per a team announcement. Valimaki doesn’t require waivers, so there’s no chance of the Flames losing one of their best defensive prospects. However, Valimaki’s cap hit is $1.55M, and not all of that can be buried in the minors. It appears as though roughly $500,000 of Valimaki’s cap hit will still count toward the cap while he’s buried in the minors.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

‘He’s gotta play’: Sutter, Treliving explain Valimaki’s demotion to minors

ANAHEIM — The explanation is simple. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. In fact, both Darryl Sutter and Brad Treliving — the head coach and general manager, respectively, for the Calgary Flames — summed it up in three words. The exact same three words. “He’s...
NHL
NBC Sports

Goalie news: Subban dealt to Sabres; EBUGs for Blues, Blue Jackets

The Sabres needed help in goal and have added Malcolm Subban to the mix following a Thursday trade with the Blackhawks for future considerations. Subban, a pending unrestricted free agent can be looked at as a short-term upgrade over Dell, with Subban and Tokarski handling the crease duties until Anderson is healthy. This also means that Sabres prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen can remain in AHL Rochester and get regular playing time.
NHL
Person
Nikita Zadorov
Person
Erik Gudbranson
letsgohawks.net

#BREAKING Chicago Blackhawks Trade Goalie.

The Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Kyle Davidson announced a trade on Thursday. Davidson has shipped goalie Malcolm Subban off to the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres have been in huge need of goaltending help so Subban will give them a huge boost. In return the Blackhawks will get “future considerations”.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Flames Post-Game: Flames skewer Sabres

The Calgary Flames came into Buffalo hoping to find consistency, puck possession, and a win. They found all three of those things in a very one-sided 5-0 victory over the Sabres on Thursday night. The win gives the Flames a 2-1-2 record through the first five games of their seven...
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Flames Post-Game: Flames spoil Islanders’ homecoming

The Calgary Flames have played a lot of road games to begin the 2021-22 season and if there’s a team that understands the grind, it’s the New York Islanders. The Islanders hosted the Flames on Saturday in the very first game at the UBS Arena. The Flames weren’t perfect, but...
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Mikael Backlund: Grabs helper in Thursday's win

Backlund logged an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sabres. Backlund fed Andrew Mangiapane for the latter's second goal of the contest. The 32-year-old Backlund has started the year a bit quietly with six points, 33 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 17 contests. The Swede will likely continue to play in a middle-six role with power-play time, which gives him some low-end fantasy value.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Ahl Stockton
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ ISLANDERS

FLAMES (9-3-5: 23 pts) @ ISLANDERS (5-6-2: 12 pts) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (19) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (12) Points - Brock Nelson (9) Goals - Nelson (7) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 23.5% (9th) / PK...
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Nikita Zadorov: Slides helper Thursday

Zadorov logged an assist, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sabres. For the first time this year, Zadorov failed to record a hit or a blocked shot. The Russian blueliner has four points and 20 shots on net through 12 contests, but he's not primarily a scoring threat. He's added 19 hits and 12 blocked shots as a physical presence on the third pairing.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Chris Tanev: Dishes pair of assists Thursday

Tanev recorded two assists, a pair of blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sabres. Tanev helped out on the Flames' first two goals in the blowout win. The 31-year-old defenseman doesn't make many contributions on offense -- he has just five points in 17 games so far. The Ontario native has added 25 blocked shots, 15 shots on net and a plus-3 rating while playing a mostly defensive role in the top four.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Three-point effort Thursday

Tkachuk scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-0 win over Buffalo on Thursday night. The goal came off the rush from the right circle in the second period after a sweet pass from Johnny Gaudreau. One of the helpers came on the power play; the other was a nice dish that sprung Gaudreau on the breakaway. Tkachuk now has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 17 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Jeffrey Viel: Sent down Friday

Viel (finger) was reassigned to AHL San Jose after being activated off injured reserve. Viel will see game action for the first time since undergoing finger surgery back in mid-October, albeit in the minors with the Barracuda. Barring any setbacks, the winger should be in the mix for a promotion later in the year, though he is unlikely to log significant minutes with the club regardless.
NHL
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ ISLANDERS

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. - The Flames are expected to stick with the same lineup tonight on Long Island that they iced in a 5-0 win over the Sabres Thursday in Buffalo. Below are the lines and D-pairs from this morning's pregame skate at the brand new UBS Center, which will officially open tonight:
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Sean Durzi: Sent down to minors

Durzi was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Monday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports. Durzi has yet to get into a game for the Kings this year, instead serving as an emergency depth option. Fantasy players should expect the blueliner to frequently move between levels while playing the bulk of his games in the minors. As such, Durzi figures to remain a relative non-factor in fantasy contests.
NHL
defector.com

Playing Against The Flames Sucks

The first Red Wings game I’d been to in nearly two years, and the first live hockey game I’d seen at all since March of 2020, saw Detroit take on the Calgary Flames back on Oct. 21. It was a frickin’ disaster. I was so euphoric, so wide-eyed and excited to be back in a hockey arena (and so encouraged by the Wings’ hot start), and that feeling of joy couldn’t even last one lousy period. Elias Lindholm and Andrew Mangiapane, a pair of talented forwards still in their mid-20s, each took advantage of heavy traffic in the slot to score goals in the first. And even though the Red Wings managed 33 shots the rest of the game, Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom didn’t let a single one across. The Flames won 3-0. It was awful.
NHL
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames

CALGARY - The Winnipeg Jets close out a three-game road trip tonight in Calgary against the Flames. Stay tuned for the Morning Skate Report and the JetsTV Road Report as they come available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. Seven of Winnipeg's past nine road games have been decided by...
NHL

