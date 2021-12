Staal registered his seventh point of the season with an assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kings. Staal jumped out to a great start this season with two goals and three assists in his first seven games, but has cooled off considerably since then -- Saturday's helper was just his second point in his last nine games. He continues to skate mainly in a checking-line role centering the Canes' third line, which significantly lowers his fantasy value compared to previous seasons.

