WATERTOWN — Rob Mushtare’s achievements on a national level have finally won him the highest recognition locally. Mushtare, a Carthage high school graduate who lives in Watertown, was one of 10 area bowlers elected into the Watertown Bowling Association Hall of Fame in September. The honor came one day before Mushtare swept his way to the organization’s city championship.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO