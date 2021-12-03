De Blasio’s digital placard promise stuck in park, DOT admits

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Council has given the go-ahead to Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s plan to make some big changes in Brooklyn‘s Gowanus neighborhood.
Council members approved the rezoning of an 82-block area.
The mayor says the project will add 8,500 new apartments to the neighborhood by 2035 and 3,000 of those apartments would be set aside for low- and moderate-income New Yorkers.
“On top of it, huge infrastructure investments, huge investments in the community, in parks in the community. I’m adding these $250 million for the community,” de Blasio said.
The city is also pledging $200 million towards improvements in nearby NYCHA homes.
Mayor-elect Eric Adams released a statement voicing his support for the plan, saying in part, “Building a real recovery for our city requires forward-thinking investments that prioritize equitable growth, particularly in affluent neighborhoods that have not historically been asked to provide their fair share of New York City’s growth … These investments will be made in direct consultation with members of the community, including NYCHA residents and tenant leaders, to ensure the City is living up to its commitments.”
