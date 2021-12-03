ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

De Blasio’s digital placard promise stuck in park, DOT admits

By James Carter
editorials24.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly three years after Mayor Bill de Blasio foisted digital placards and said he would finally curb rampant illegal parking by government employees, his administration has backed away from the long-stalled program, the Department of Transportation quietly acknowledged Wednesday. “NYC DOT will implement meaningful placard reform, with a specific...

editorials24.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

De Blasio Won’t Rule Out Return Of Mask Mandate

With Covid cases climbing again in New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio admits it’s possible that he could reinstitute a mask mandate in the city. “We got a mask mandate as an option if we get more specific data that tells us is needed,” de Blasio said. Earlier this week,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

How Eric Adams can undo de Blasio’s damage to gifted and talented programs — and NYC’s neediest kids

Mayor Bill de Blasio last month announced his wrongheaded decision to subvert the will of public-school parents and end the Department of Education’s gifted and talented programs. Just as we successfully stopped de Blasio from destroying the city’s specialized high schools, we pledge to fight this new proposal with every fiber of our being.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bondbuyer.com

Mix of good news and caution as de Blasio releases $103B budget update

While New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s final November financial plan update includes some encouraging news, notably in federal reimbursements and strong pension returns, Eric Adams will face his share of budget challenges when he takes office in January. They include budget gaps of $2.9 billion, $2.7 billion and $2.1...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Appleton
Person
Bill De Blasio
mnn.org

De Blasio Releases Final City Budget Update as Mayor

*Reposted from Gotham Gazette, Written by Samar Khurshid*. New York City’s budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which began July 1, has increased to a record $102.8 billion, a $4.1 billion uptick since it was first adopted, according to the latest financial update released by Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday. The increase in spending, driven by federal relief and stimulus aid, was accompanied by new savings in agency spending, reduced debt and pension costs, and lower projected budget gaps for the future than previously anticipated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

De Blasio’s ‘OD prevention’ shooting galleries just one more kick in the pants for NYC

New York’s worst mayor ever just couldn’t resist giving the town one more kick on the way out the door, in search of progressive cred: a pair of first-in-the-nation, city-sponsored, bring-your-own-drugs, no-questions-asked-and-no-judgments-rendered shooting galleries. Why on earth is the city facilitating, heck, encouraging this kind of irresponsible behavior by making...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dot#Nypd#Placard
Washington Times

De Blasio touts city-approved sites for supervised use of heroin, drugs

New York City this week became the first U.S. city to open government-approved injection sites for people to use heroin and other narcotics under medical supervision. Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city’s health department announced Tuesday the opening of the drug use sites, describing them as an “extension of existing harm reduction services” that will share locations with previously established syringe service providers, with hopes of preventing drug overdoses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Indebted de Blasio calls for Cuomo to repay taxpayers for book costs

Do as I say, not as I pay. Mayor Bill de Blasio called on ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo to compensate taxpayers for using government employees to work on his pandemic memoir — even though Hizzoner has refused to cover the costs of using his NYPD detail for his failed presidential run.
POLITICS
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Mayor de Blasio’s Last Push for Horse Carriage Ban

To an applauding studio-audience on John Stewart’s “The Daily Show” in 2014, Bill de Blasio said “It’s not fair when you think about what their lives should be and what our society is like.” Ending the horse carriage industry in NYC was among his first campaign promises which never came to fruition. Now, with just over a month remaining in his final term, Mayor de Blasio is taking his final stand to end horse drawn carriages in New York City.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
New York Post

‘No credible threats’ ahead of Thanksgiving Day Parade, de Blasio says

Spectators attending the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday can expect heightened security and police presence although there have been no “credible and specific threats,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday. City officials addressed the crowds at the Macy’s Balloon Inflation Celebration in the streets around the American...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Opinion: De Blasio’s upzoning plan will foster housing affordability

In October 2020, Bill de Blasio’s administration proposed an upzoning of the SoHo/NoHo neighborhood that would add 3,200 housing units over 10 years. Village Preservation, a SoHo/NoHo neighborhood group, is resisting the plan, saying that it will damage the neighborhood’s affordability and racial diversity. However, a closer look at the proposal and Village Preservation’s critiques show that these misgivings are unfounded. De Blasio’s upzoning proposal will increase housing access and affordability for New Yorkers of color.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

De Blasio proposes school year-round

After months of sudden education policy announcements, Mayor de Blasio has proposed a new statewide policy that may be part of a run for governor. Last Thursday, de Blasio proposed implementing year-round school statewide and touted his education record, including universal pre-K. “We can’t have a school day that doesn’t...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

New York City Council Approves Mayor De Blasio’s Rezoning Plans For Gowanus

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Council has given the go-ahead to Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s plan to make some big changes in Brooklyn‘s Gowanus neighborhood. Council members approved the rezoning of an 82-block area. The mayor says the project will add 8,500 new apartments to the neighborhood by 2035 and 3,000 of those apartments would be set aside for low- and moderate-income New Yorkers. Watch Mayor de Blasio’s daily briefing — “On top of it, huge infrastructure investments, huge investments in the community, in parks in the community. I’m adding these $250 million for the community,” de Blasio said. The city is also pledging $200 million towards improvements in nearby NYCHA homes. Mayor-elect Eric Adams released a statement voicing his support for the plan, saying in part, “Building a real recovery for our city requires forward-thinking investments that prioritize equitable growth, particularly in affluent neighborhoods that have not historically been asked to provide their fair share of New York City’s growth … These investments will be made in direct consultation with members of the community, including NYCHA residents and tenant leaders, to ensure the City is living up to its commitments.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Hotel development blocker now one step from de Blasio’s desk

A proposal to further restrict hotel development in the city is on the cusp of final approval. The City Council’s Committee on Land Use on Monday voted for a zoning text amendment that will require developers to obtain a special permit before building a hotel or expanding an existing one by 20 percent or more. A few modifications were made, so it will need to be reviewed by the City Planning Commission before heading to a full City Council vote.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

De Blasio calls on Kathy Hochul to require vaccines for MTA workers

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday called for Gov. Kathy Hochul to require that MTA workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, as he declared New York City’s inoculation mandates have provided “absolute proof” they’re effective. “Gov. Hochul, here is an opportunity to do something that will really help New York City:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy