De Blasio’s digital placard promise stuck in park, DOT admits

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Council has given the go-ahead to Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s plan to make some big changes in Brooklyn‘s Gowanus neighborhood. Council members approved the rezoning of an 82-block area. The mayor says the project will add 8,500 new apartments to the neighborhood by 2035 and 3,000 of those apartments would be set aside for low- and moderate-income New Yorkers. Watch Mayor de Blasio’s daily briefing — “On top of it, huge infrastructure investments, huge investments in the community, in parks in the community. I’m adding these $250 million for the community,” de Blasio said. The city is also pledging $200 million towards improvements in nearby NYCHA homes. Mayor-elect Eric Adams released a statement voicing his support for the plan, saying in part, “Building a real recovery for our city requires forward-thinking investments that prioritize equitable growth, particularly in affluent neighborhoods that have not historically been asked to provide their fair share of New York City’s growth … These investments will be made in direct consultation with members of the community, including NYCHA residents and tenant leaders, to ensure the City is living up to its commitments.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO