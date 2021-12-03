ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second suspect arrested in September Opelousas shooting that injured one

By Abigail Jones
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A second arrest has been made in a shooting that happened in September in Opelousas that left one person injured. The first arrest was made two days after the shooting and was a juvenile.

Jaylen Alexander, 21, of Opelousas, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. on September 6 near the intersection of Park Ave. and Park Circle, according to Opelousas Police Chief McLendon.

One female victim was injured during an exchange of gunfire between at least two other parties.

18-year-old charged in Nov. 23 Opelousas shooting on W. Vine St.

A 16-year-old was arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

On Thursday, the second suspect, identified as Alexander, was taken into custody while he was present for an unrelated court proceeding.

Alexander was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

