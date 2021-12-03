ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House redistricting chair blasts ‘partisan narratives’ as legislators question maps

Bradenton Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida House redistricting leaders faced a steady stream of questions Thursday from members of both parties as they unveiled details about two staff-drawn proposals that give an advantage to Republicans in the high-stakes reapportionment of congressional districts. But first Rep. Tyler Sirois, a Merritt Island Republican and chair of...

floridapolitics.com

Black lawmakers question community splits in House redistricting process

Must a Black-controlled district cross Tampa Bay? Do Haitian Americans deserve a dedicated district?. Is ensuring minority-controlled House districts don’t get diluted the same as protecting those communities’ voices? That’s the difficult-to-answer question underscoring the most viable tensions around draft House maps published this week. Tampa Bay representatives questioned the...
floridaphoenix.com

Chairman blasts ‘political rhetoric’ about FL House panel’s congressional district ‘workshop maps’

Florida’s redistricting efforts in the Legislature have become heated, at least in the state House. Without naming names, Florida Rep. Tyler Sirois, chairing the House subcommittee on congressional redistricting, complained Thursday about “political rhetoric that’s being caustically tossed around in the media” since subcommittee staff released its first two draft maps on Monday.
Newsbug.info

Florida House’s first redistricting maps give GOP advantages

MIAMI — The Republican-controlled Florida House on Monday released its first set of redistricting maps, and they were immediately criticized by elections experts for violating state redistricting rules and derided by Democrats as “a fully baked cake” that lacked transparency. The maps, which will be discussed in workshops Thursday of...
Mike Beltran
Tyler Sirois
Kelly Skidmore
Florida Phoenix

Senate Democrat says redistricting process has been apolitical thus far

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A Democrat on the Senate Select Subcommittee on Congressional Reapportionment believes the panel’s Republican majority is managing to keep the process free of partisanship. “I don’t call it political at all,” Sen. Linda Stewart of Orange County told reporters Monday following a short meeting by the subcommittee. She stressed that she was talking only about […] The post Senate Democrat says redistricting process has been apolitical thus far appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Cleveland.com

Betrayal of voters’ trust in blatantly partisan Ohio redistricting

The last time I felt so disappointed and chagrined by our leaders was when we invaded Iraq in 2003. What a disaster that was! I had had faith that our elected representatives in Ohio would honor their implicit contract with the voters who overwhelmingly approved measures three and six years ago to remedy the obvious partisan gerrymandering in this state. The amendments added language to the Ohio Constitution that districts shall not be drawn to favor or disfavor a political party or its incumbents.
northwestgeorgianews.com

Ga. House adopts Republican-drawn congressional map, wraps up redistricting session

ATLANTA – The Republican-controlled state House of Representatives approved a new congressional map Monday, the final act in a once-a-decade redistricting special session. House members voted 96-68 virtually along party lines after Democrats complained Republicans drew a map that targeted a Black woman incumbent and spread minority voters thin in order to retain a GOP majority in Georgia’s congressional delegation through the end of this decade.
roselawgroupreporter.com

Legislative leaders sound off on redistricting, competitiveness

The Arizona Democratic Party set the stage for the minority leaders’ comments as it unveiled emails and other public records showing that Sen. Vince Leach, R-Tucson, played an active role in rallying support for a GOP-friendly district that he would represent./PinalCentral. Democratic legislative leaders presented a laundry list of grievances...
POLITICO

Florida redistricting gets messy and partisan

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. That escalated quickly — So it looks like redrawing the lines is going to get a bit messy after all. Here you go — On the same day Florida state senators met for barely 20 minutes to workshop their proposed congressional map, the Florida House finally released its own map that sent political operatives — especially Democrats — into overdrive.
Florida Daily Post

Political maps released by Florida House could help GOP

The Florida House released its proposed congressional maps on Monday, which appear to give Republicans more of an advantage than the Senate-proposed maps released earlier this month. Of particular significance, the maps would make Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy’s central Florida district more difficult to win. The House’s two proposals carve...
Arkansas Times

New analysis: A detailed takedown of proposed legislative redistricting as partisan and racially discriminatory

A comprehensive analysis by grassroots political groups of the proposed legislative redistricting, set for final approval Monday, finds it politically and racially gerrymandered and in violation of legal guidelines. The report to be filed with the board of apportionment is by the Arkansas Public Policy Panel and the Arkansas Citizens...
CBS News

House Democrats to lose 15th incumbent ahead of 2022 midterms with latest retirement

Democratic Congressman G.K. Butterfield will retire from his North Carolina district, according to two sources with knowledge of his plans. He is the 15th House Democrat to either announce retirement or a run for another office this cycle. It also comes after a gerrymandered map passed by Republican state legislators in North Carolina turned his district into one that leans Democratic by just one point.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Senate Committee Preparing Arguments On Election Audit

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Senate Republicans and Democrats are preparing arguments regarding an audit of the 2020 general election and 2021 primary election. They are expected to go before a Commonwealth Court judge in two weeks. There are several challenges blocking subpoenas issued to get the personal information of nine million Pennsylvanian voters. Republicans on the Senate committee have used $270,000 of taxpayer money to hire a firm from Iowa to lead the investigation for six months. They say the goal is to increase trust and integrity in the election process. “Not trying to relitigate the election of the past, we are moving forward trying to put things in place that are secure for the future,” Republican State Senator Jake Corman said. “It’s a waste of taxpayers’ money and a waste of time and a waste of the court’s time frankly,” Democratic State Senator Anthony H. Williams said. Regardless of how the Commonwealth Court rules this month, the decision could be appealed to the state Supreme Court.
live5news.com

SC House approves new map in redistricting process

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina is moving closer to the finish line of its months-long redistricting process. The House of Representatives passed its new map Thursday in Columbia, updating the boundaries for the state’s 124 House districts. The map was approved in a largely bipartisan 96-14 vote after less...
