Biden helps light the National Christmas Tree

By James Carter
editorials24.com
 1 day ago

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Port Lavaca hosts its annual Festival of Lights Parade

PORT LAVACA, Texas – Port Lavaca held its annual Festival of Lights Parade Friday evening December 3. The parade featured over 30 different floats. Some were decked out with speakers, Christmas lights, streamers, and one even had a live band on the back of their trailer. The parade kicked off at 6:30 in the evening with Santa Clause lighting the...
PORT LAVACA, TX
NBC Chicago

Biden Helps Light National Christmas Tree Near White House

President Joe Biden helped light the National Christmas Tree on Thursday while remembering those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and crediting the American people for his optimism. Biden also paid tribute to service members, thanking them for their sacrifices. “We are a great nation because of you, the American people,”...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Biden helps light National Christmas Tree near White House

President Joe Biden helped light the National Christmas Tree on Thursday while remembering those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and crediting the American people for his optimism.Biden also paid tribute to service members, thanking them for their sacrifices.“We are a great nation because of you, the American people,” Biden said, joined on stage by his wife, first lady Jill Biden “You've made me so optimistic.” It was Biden's first time participating in the nearly 100-year-old tradition in the nation's capital. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, joined the Bidens. Singer-actor LL Cool J hosted the...
SOCIETY

