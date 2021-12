Various options are available to correct the problem of missing information returns for U.S. taxpayers having an interest in any offshore/foreign assets and holdings such as Form 8938, Form 5471, Form 3520, and Form 3520-A. Failure to file these forms does not result in underpayment of any income or other tax liabilities, they are simply “informational” returns that provide heaps of data to the IRS. Penalties for failures are stiff and can range from a minimum of $10,000 to several million dollars.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO