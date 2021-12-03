Made in Idaho: Wandering Wagon serves as Idaho's traveling boutique

Jennifer Dahl opened up a fashion shop, but instead of a traditional brick and mortar she pulls her shop behind her truck, meeting her clients all over the Gem State.

Dahl is the owner of The Wandering Wagon. She has converted a trailer into a traveling boutique she takes all over Idaho.

“I took a trailer and built it out on the inside," Dahl said. "I wanted it to be like a giant closet where girls could have private parties; they could invite their friends over, serve wine, food and just have a more intimate experience for shopping.”

Dahl’s non-traditional shop gives her more versatility and lower operating costs, which she says she’s grateful for.

Before starting her boutique and traveling wherever her business takes her, Dahl worked in the medical field as a medical laboratory manager.

“I literally knew nothing of fashion," she said. "But I knew how I enjoyed shopping at specific places and how they made me feel."

From the shop’s carefully selected merchandise to wall decor featuring wood from a corral her grandfather built, Dahl has created a large closet-like home.

“I love meeting new people I love having someone come in who maybe doesn’t have very much self-confidence or doesn’t know how to put an outfit together. I can put it together for them and they walk out feeling like a million bucks. I think that’s probably the best thing for me,” said Dahl.

You can find this traveling boutique at music festivals and pop-up markets in Boise and Twin Falls.

You can stay up to date with the wagon’s next stops at The Wandering Wagon’s website .