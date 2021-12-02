ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Section 3 boys swimming results, top performers from the Utica area, winter 2021-22

By Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 1 day ago
To report Section 3 boys swimming scores and highlights: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send Section 3 boys swimming scores and highlights (including first and last names of athletes) as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@uticaod.com. Please include a name and contact number.

The results for the 2021-22 winter season will be listed below by date.

Section 3 boys swimming scores for Thursday, Dec. 2

Proctor 98, Cooperstown 76

P: Garrett Nanna 50 freestyle (25.08), 100 butterfly (1:17.00); 200 Freestyle Relay (Nanna, Donovan Eady, Aubrey Campbell, Marius Balanean) 1:47.81; 200 Medley Relay (Arman Tresnjo, Campbell, Nanna, Eady) 2:01.26.

C: Paul Crowell 100 Freestyle (1:01.20); Thomas Hellenthal (500 freestyle) 5:33.63.

Holland Patent 47, Sherburne-Earlville 31

HP: William Stockhauser 200 freestyle (2:26.03), 100 backstroke (1:18.22); Jacob Jones Diving (201.00); Jake Smith 100 freestyle (1:11.25).

SE: 200 Medley Relay (DeAngelis, Larchar, Van Alst, McCraken) 2:26.14; Amon Van Alst 200 IM (2:23.51), 500 freestyle (5:48.37),

